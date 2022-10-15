Proposals to amend APPSC rules sent to AR dept  

ITANAGAR, 14 Oct: Proposals to “amend the service rules for joint secretary, deputy secretary, undersecretary, section officer, and the APPSC subordinate service rule” have been sent to the administrative reforms (AR) department, informed APPSC Secretary D Varma in a press release on Friday evening.

The release also read that the commission will remain closed until further orders.

“A minimum presence of important administrative staffs to assist the ongoing investigation is allowed and for a routine administrative functioning,” the release said.

It further read that “decisions have been taken to cancel the memorandum of understanding with the printer and blacklist the firm.”