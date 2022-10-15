APPSC exam paper leak case: 3 officials replaced

ITANAGAR, 14 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh government has appointed three new officials to the state public service commission, replacing those who were suspended in connection with the assistant engineer exam paper leak case.

Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) Secretary D Verma has been given the additional charge as the secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), according to a government notification issued on Thursday evening.

Balijan ADC Tasso Gambo has been appointed as the joint secretary and controller of examination of the commission.

Roing EAC Rakesh Tacho is now the deputy secretary of the APPSC, the notification said.

The government had on Wednesday suspended APPSC secretary Jayanta Kumar Ray and joint secretary Suraj Gurung in connection with the assistant engineer (civil) examination paper leak case.

The development came after a meeting regarding reformation of the APPSC was held among Chief Minister Pema Khandu and representatives of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union and the All Nyishi Students’ Union.

The government had earlier suspended APPSC deputy secretary and deputy controller of examinations Taket Jerang after he was arrested in connection with the case.

The scam came to light after a candidate on 29 August lodged a complaint at the Itanagar police station, stating that he suspected that the assistant engineer (civil) examination paper had been leaked. The test was held on 26 and 27 August.

More than 400 candidates appeared in the examination.

So far, the police have arrested 10 people in connection with the case, including several government officials.

The state government has already recommended a CBI probe into the case. (PTI)