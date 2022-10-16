Heroes of 1962 war in Arunachal: Captain Gurcharan Singh Bhatia

Flights Of Fantasy

[ M Panging Pao ]

Many Arunachali old-timers recall the 1962 Sino-Indian conflict with fear and anger. The Chinese forces entered deep into Arunachal Pradesh along many axes like Taksing-Limeking, Mechuka/Manigong-Tato, Gelling-Tuting, Kibithoo-Walong axes and the main Tawang-Bomdila-Rupa axis. Many readers are not aware of fierce battles fought by our brave soldiers. One such story is the story of Captain Gurcharan Singh Bhatia.

Captain Gurcharan Singh Bhatia belonged to the 2 Rajput battalion of the Indian Army. At just 27 years old, he and his unit were deployed at Dhola area to reinforce the Khinzemane sector in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh during the Sino-India war of 1962.

The Sino-India war started on 20 October, 1962, with a massive multi-frontal, multi-directional attack by Chinese forces, including on the positions held by Captain Gurcharan Singh Bhatia’s company. The mortar position of his Rajput battalion in the Dhola area came under heavy artillery fire by the Chinese. The area defended by his company was shelled by artillery, mortar and heavily assaulted by a full Chinese infantry battalion.

Although greatly outnumbered, his company stood firm and fought back waves of enemy attacks. In the intense battle, the soldiers manning the mortars were injured or killed. Captain Gurcharan Singh Bhatia got out of his bunker, rushed to the mortar positions and got the mortars into action again. The enemy was closing in under cover of heavy artillery fire. However, he himself manned the mortars and kept firing at the enemy forces, delaying their advance. His cool courage and personal example were a source of inspiration to the men of his company, who fought back ferociously. Captain Bhatia continued firing until a barrage of enemy shells silenced the mortars and Captain Bhatia was killed in this action. He set an outstanding example of courage and leadership in the face of the enemy.

Throughout the entire battle, Captain Gurcharan Singh Bhatia displayed the highest sense of duty, leadership and courage, and was martyred in the best traditions of the army. For his exceptional courage, tenacity and gallantry during the war, Captain Gurcharan Singh Bhatia was posthumously awarded the third highest gallantry award of the nation, the Vir Chakra. Salute to Captain Gurcharan Singh Bhatia! (The contributor is retired Group Captain, Indian Air Force)