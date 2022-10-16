Orgs staging protest against APPSC

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 15 Oct: Following the emergence of the APPSC paper leak case, the Organisation for Students’ Movement of Arunachal (OSMA), along with the Anti Corruption Foundation (ACF), has been staging a weeklong protest against “the commission’s loopholes” since 12 October.

“We will start an indefinite protest if our demands are not taken into consideration,” said ACF chairman Taba Pol.

“Although we are not the candidates, as parents and guardians, spending our hard-earned money for the coaching of our wards, only to encounter disappointments after disappointments, burst out our level of frustration. When the APPSC is tagged with corruption, it makes us, the public, decide whether to have faith in the system or the officers,” Pol said.

The organisations are demanding that a “complete investigation should be carried forward since 1992, which indicates the then APCS deputy secretary Taket Jerang joining the service.”

Pol also demanded “thorough investigation of the chairman and the secretary of the APPSC since 1992.”

“How can the APPSC land up in controversies year after year?” he said.

The OSMA and the ACF are also demanding job termination of APPSC Deputy Secretary Taket Jerang “and the middleman in the paper leak case, Tama Saroh, from his service as junior teacher.”

A thorough investigation should also be initiated against Upper Siang DFCSO Minoty Borang Saroh, who is the wife of Tama Saroh, the organisations said.

Their other demand is for stringent action against all the 10 arrested persons in the case.

APPSC chairman Nipo Nabam tendered his resignation to the governor on Friday on moral grounds.