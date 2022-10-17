AMSU felicitates toppers, best teachers on foundation day

TEZU, 16 Oct: The All Mishmi Students’ Union (AMSU) observed its 45th foundation day by felicitating the meritorious students and the best teachers here in Lohit district from 12 to 16 October.

In total, the union felicitated 11 Class 10 and Class 12 toppers, and undergraduate students who were in the top 10 positions in Rajiv Gandhi University.

The students were Kimsai Nassong, Shivamso Tayang, Vidya Tayang, Ratansha Bellai, Sohin Taflap, Anuri Ngdong, Mohelso Chikro, Keranso Khrotong, Aron Yun, Okitlu Khamblai, and Lem Kri.

Four best teachers – Neeta Pandey of GHSS Hayuliang, Monika Washi of GSS Wakro, Sonem Marap of GHSS Hayuliang, and RC Pandey of GHSS Tezu – were felicitated.

Hayuliang MLA Dasanglu Pul advised the students to concentrate on their studies, and urged the youths to “fight and eradicate addictions prevalent in the society.”

CALSOM general secretary Suraj Tayang also attended the programme.