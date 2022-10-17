The uniqueness of the EKSWCO 

Monday Musing

[ Bengia Ajum ]

In 2015, I had the opportunity to attend the conference of the East Kameng Social Welfare & Cultural Organisation (EKSWCO) in Bameng in East Kameng district. Even though the journey from Seppa to Bameng was difficult due to the pathetic condition of the road, the experience of attending the conference and learning how the EKSWCO works were truly memorable. As the EKSWCO gears up for its next conference, to be held in Gyawepurang from 23 October onwards, it took me back to the Bameng conference, where I learned a few things about this unique organisation.

It is unique because it represents all the tribes residing in the district, like Nyishi, Aka, Sajolang, Puroik, and most surprisingly, Galo. Even though the majority of Galos who are settled in the Seijosa area have now become part of Pakke-Kessang district, still there are a few handfuls who call Seppa their hometown. What impressed me most was the platform provided to the representatives of all the tribes to express their views in the open forum. The showcasing of each other’s cultures, and traditions and the interaction between people of various tribes during the course of the conference were impressive. Such gathering helps to understand each other in a much better way and mutual respect is developed.

Another thing that truly impressed me was the open criticism of elected leaders of East Kameng at the forum. At that time, when the conference was held in Bameng, the then local MLA Kumar Waii was a very powerful leader. However, during the conference, one of the speakers in the open forum came down heavily on him for the poor condition of the Pakke to Bameng road and the under-development of Bameng town. Very rarely in the state will you see such a forum where an elected MLA has to face the heat of the public.

For me, the best moment of the conference was to see a representative of the Puroik community sharing the stage and highlighting the issues concerning the community. This small tribe has suffered for a long time and is slowly now becoming part of the mainstream. The EKSWCO deserves appreciation for giving them a platform and also encouraging them. The organisation has played a very critical role in improving the image of East Kameng district.

Sadly, the image of the EKSWCO took a beating when social activist Sol Dodum launched a movement against its current chairman, Bharat Sonam, alleging corruption in the PHE&WS department when the latter was posted as an executive engineer. But there is no denying that there are very few organisations like the EKSWCO in the state. It has played an important role in shaping the future of East Kameng district. Today, East Kameng is one of the fastest-growing districts in the state. The construction of the Doimukh-Sagalee-Seppa road has changed the face of the district forever. In fact, the success and role played by the EKSWCO make it a very interesting case story. In a state like Arunachal Pradesh, it is very rare to find an organisation like the EKSWCO.