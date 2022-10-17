GRK’s weeklong river cleaning drive concludes

BASAR, 16 Oct: Leparada-based NGO Gumin Rego Kilaju (GRK) organised its annual river cleaning drive and water conservation programme from 7 to 15 October.

The event saw the participation of people from all walks life, including PRI members, GBs, villagers, SHGs, the women welfare association, the business community, youths, and students of the government model college here, and jawans of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

On the concluding day, around 100 students from the college participated in “river cleaning” at the confluence of the Kidi and the Hie rivers, the NGO said in a release.

Leparada DC Mamata Riba, SP PN Thongdok and the ITBP’s 49th Bn Commandant Bhuta Suman also participated in the programme.

The DC hailed the GRK for its initiative and urged the public to keep their district clean.

Thongdok spoke on the importance of conserving water and protecting the sources of water. The SP administered a ‘cleanliness pledge’ to the participants.

The GRK’s River Cleaning & Water Conservation Committee chairman Jumkar Basar expressed satisfaction over the huge participation of the people.

Apart from cleanliness drives at the rivers and streams, the GRK also conducted plantation drives, and awareness programmes on the importance of protecting catchment areas.