Drug awareness meeting, medical camp held

Correspondent

BORGULI, 16 Oct: The Borgulian Service Union (BSU) here in East Siang district, in collaboration with SHGs’ cluster the Siang Ane Village Organisation, conducted an awareness meeting on drug abuse and organised a medical camp at the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here on Sunday.

Speaking as resource person, Women Against Social Evils (WASE) president Yamik Darang lamented that narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances are flooding the rural areas of East Siang district and adjoining areas, “which is posing a serious threat to the local societies.”

“Consumption of alcohol, narcotics and contraband drugs by youngsters is the reason behind various offensive activities and accident cases taking place in the region from time to time,” she said.

Stating that “irresponsible behaviour of parents adversely affects their children,” the WASE leader urged the parents to guide their children in the right direction. She also appealed to the women to “come forward to fight tooth and nail against drug abuse and other antisocial activities and save the future generations.”

Medical experts, including retired joint director of health services Dr Saibal Bhattacharya and Medical Officers (MO) Drs Ojing Tayeng and Omin, explained how narcotics and psychotropic substances affect the human body. They also spoke about counselling and rehabilitation measures for drug addicts.

Borguli village secretary Yung Tayeng, GB Nogen Yirang, GHSS Principal Onung Tamut Taloh and others spoke in support of eradication of alcohol, tobacco products and contraband drugs from the rural areas.

This was followed by the health camp, wherein the MOs, along with paramedics and nursing staffers, conducted health check-ups and provided free treatment and medicines for various diseases.

BSU’s organising secretary David Lego informed that more than 300 poor patients benefitted from the health camp.

Former IPR director Obang Tayeng, the chief patron of the BSU, said that it was the first-ever public awareness campaign against drug abuse organised by the BSU.

“The union is planning to organise more public welfare programmes in the subdivision in the coming days,” he said.

Besides the organisers, WASE activists, PRI members, GBs, teachers and students of the school attended the programme.