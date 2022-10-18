ADC deputes team on revenue drive

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 17 Oct: Following a directive from the Changlang deputy commissioner, the Miao ADC has deputed an official team to conduct surprise checking and revenue drive in Miao, Namphai I and II, and Kharsang to prevent revenue leakage.

The DC had directed the ADC to generate revenue from trade licenses, taking a serious view of shops and other business establishments here operating without trade licence.

The ADC has directed all the business establishments to renew their trade licenses and obtain trade licenses against unauthorised businesses operating in Miao subdivision by 31 October, “in order to avoid late fee and imposing of penalty by the team.”