Dignitaries call on guv, discuss areas of interest

ITANAGAR, 17 Oct: India’s Ambassador to Belarus, Alok Ranjan Jha and India’s High Commissioner to Tanzania, Binaya Srikanta Pradhan called on Governor BD Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday, and discussed bilateral areas of interest of Arunachal Pradesh with the countries of their assignment.

The governor emphasised on “exploring avenues for enhancing tourism of the state and people-to-people contact, so as to build a strong foundation for our relations with Belarus and Tanzania.”

He also stressed on “development partnership, educational linkages, export, and investment flow with both the nations.”

“Arunachal Pradesh is bestowed with numerous ethic tribes, traditions and heritage,” Mishra said, and suggested conducting cultural exchange programmes with the people of the two countries.

He also apprised the duo of the state’s “abundant business and investment opportunities in the agro-industrial sector, mining, oil and gas, heavy machinery and equipment.” (Raj Bhavan)