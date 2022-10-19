Drug peddler arrested

BOMDILA, 18 Oct: The police here in West Kameng district recently arrested one Tenzin Wange, an alleged drug peddler, from Lecturer Colony here.

The police seized heroin, a syringe, and empty soap cases used for transportation of drugs from his possession.

A case [u/s 21 (b)/27/29 of NDPS Act] has been registered against Wange at the police station. After being produced before the CJM, he is currently in police custody, and further investigation is underway.

The police team that arrested Wange comprised Bomdila PS OC Krishnendu Dev, and Head Constables P Tashi JM Kharpa. The arrest was made in the presence of EAC Arvind Pangging.