PM to visit Tripura, Arunachal on 27-28 Oct

AGARTALA, 18 Oct: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tripura later this month and inaugurate dwelling units built under the PMAY, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Tuesday.

The prime minister will visit the state either on 27 October or the next day and hold a public rally here, besides laying the foundation stones of some projects, Saha told reporters here.

The state is due to hold its assembly election in February next year.

The Centre had sanctioned 1.60 lakh dwelling huts under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana for the Northeastern state during 2021-22 financial year and many of the dwelling units are ready.

Modi is also scheduled to go to Arunachal Pradesh, Saha said.

“If the prime minister goes to Arunachal Pradesh on 27 October, he will visit Tripura on 28 October, or else he will be here on 27 October. The final tour programme has not been finalised yet,” he added.

Modi is likely to inaugurate the Donyi Polo airport, the first in Arunachal, during his visit to the state. (PTI)