Hygiene kits distributed to girl students

PASIGHAT, 18 Oct: Girl students of 16 government secondary and higher secondary schools, including the KGBV, were given hygiene kits (sanitary napkins) at the Sikshak Sadan here in East Siang district on Monday.

The programme was sponsored by Duliajan (Assam)-based Oil India Limited (OIL) under its corporate social responsibility scheme.

OIL senior manager Naina Dutta and OIL (CSR) assistant manager AP Das were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu said that in India, menstrual practices are still clouded by taboos and socio-cultural restrictions for girls and women.

“Menstrual-related unhygienic practices lead to a lot of infections, such as fungal infection, urinary tract infection, reproductive tract infection, etc,” Taggu said, and emphasised that every adolescent girl should have sound knowledge of menstruation and menstrual hygiene-related practices.

DDSE Adhuk Tabing also spoke. (DIPRO)