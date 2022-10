CHANGLANG, 18 Oct: Namphai-1 ZPM Khomko Mossang was elected unopposed as the new zilla parishad chairperson (ZPC) of Changlang district on Tuesday.

He was elected during a special meeting held here in pursuance of Section 67 of the Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj (Conduct of Election) Rules, 2001. The ZPC post had fallen vacant owing to the resignation of the former ZPC.

Twelve out of the 14 ZPMs of the district participated in the meeting, which was presided over by EAC MN Taloh. (DIPRO)