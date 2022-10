Governor BD Mishra hands over food baskets to the two TB patients he has adopted under the PM TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (PMTBMBA), at the Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, on Tuesday. He advised the patients to take healthy and nutritious foods, maintain a healthy lifestyle, and include yoga in their daily routine. He emphasised that health officials must reach out to the people and disseminate information about the PMTBMBA. (Raj Bhavan)