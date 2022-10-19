Union withdraws proposed 48-hr shutdown of APSSB office

ITANAGAR, 18 Oct: The All Kra Daadi District Students’ Union (AKDDSU) on Tuesday informed the media that its proposed 48-hour shutdown of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) office, which had been scheduled to take place from 19-21 October, has been withdrawn.

Speaking to media persons, AKDDSU president Pakyum Talop said, “Today we met the secretary of the APSSB in his office, together with the Itanagar SDPO and the OC of the Itanagar PS. We had a series of meetings and we discussed numerous solutions regarding our charter of demands. We had declared on the 10th of this month that there would be a shutdown of the APSSB office for 48 hours. We have taken so many resolutions regarding this proposed APSSB office raid, but today the office of APSSB has agreed to our charter of demands and has listened to our grievances, particularly the concerns of the unemployed youths of Kra Daadi district. A few mechanisms have been sorted out by the officials, as well,” he said.

“The APSSB officials have given us clarification and assurance to notify those 41 police constable posts that

were being advertised recently that they will conduct the interview for these posts within 10 days from now. Regarding MTS (multi-tasking staff) post, the APSSB has informed us that there are two types: one is the general MTS and the other is the district-wise allocation of these MTS posts. For the general MTS post, which had been advertised, the APSSB said that they will conduct the interview within 10 days. The interview for the seven remaining LDC posts out of 14 posts also will take place soon,” Talop said.