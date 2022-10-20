APEDA conducts training and workshop on energy efficiency

NAMSAI, 19 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA) organized a ‘training and workshop on energy efficiency and energy conservation by covering energy efficient pumps/motors and standards and labeling programme on BEE star rating of appliances’ for students of C P Namchoom Govt. Polytechnic here in Namsai district on Wednesday.

Resource person and Tinsukia based ADRM associate project manager Jyotish Barauh delivered lecture on the theme of energy efficiency and energy conservation.

Namsai district horticulture officer Mardo Ninu, Piyong

circle officer Indira Thamoung Riba encouraged the participants to use BEE star rating appliances and conserve energy.

APEDA project officer Taba John and lecturer of C P Namchoom Govt. Polytechnic Jungsham Gahja also spoke.

A total of 60 students and lecturers attended the programme. (DIPRO)