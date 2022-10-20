Awareness prog on waste segregation at source held

YINGKIONG, 19 Oct: The urban development and housing (UD&H) department here in Upper Siang district on Tuesday organized an awareness programme under Swachch Bharat Mission-Urban on the importance of segregation of waste at source at VKV here.

UD&H assistant engineer Gobi Basar briefed the participants on the importance of segregation of waste at source, saying that waste segregation at source improves collection efficiency and leads to better processing of waste.

While demonstrating on how to put the segregated waste, she said that “green and blue-colored dustbins are used to segregate two different kinds of waste.”

“While the green-colored bin is used for biodegradable wet waste, the blue-colored one is meant for dry waste,” Basar said and requested all the participants to carry forward the message to their family, friends and neighbors.

The principal, teachers, students and officials of UD&H participated in the programme. (DIPRO)