PASIGHAT, 19 Oct: As part of Clean India Campaign-2022, the NSS unit of JN College (JNC) here in East Siang district on Wednesday, organized a cleanliness drive at lower campus of the college.

Around 190 kgs of discarded plastics trash were collected during the cleanliness drive. Later, the plastic wastes were disposed of properly.

Over 70 volunteers participated in the cleanliness drive, which was coordinated and managed by the college’s NSS programme officers.