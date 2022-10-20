One arrested in connection with RGU VC’s chamber vandalism case, student unions intervene

Staff Reporter

RONO HILLS, 19 Oct: One person has been arrested in connection with the Rajiv Gandhi University Vice Chancellor’s chamber vandalism case on Wednesday. The person was produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Yupia the same day.

A case under sections 147/149/186/353/332/323/34 IPC r/w sec 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984 has been registered against the RGUSU at the Doimukh PS.

RGUSU president and general secretary are however, still absconding.

Meanwhile, in order to resolve the unprecedented protests going on at the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) by the students demanding the authorities to revoke the FIR lodged against the executive members of the Rajiv Gandhi University Students’ Union (RGUSU), the Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union led by its vice president (protocol) Nabam Gandhi and Arunachal Law Students’ Union president and General Secretary Phassang Kassung and Ngurang Nana Dopum had visited the campus and met the authorities on Wednesday along with other Students’ leaders.

The students on Wednesday morning had once again blocked the main entrance of the University’s gate, restricting the movement.

On Tuesday night, students had shut the gate but later opened it. Classes were suspended on Wednesday following the protests.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with the students’ body, RGU registrar Dr. NT Rikam informed that the university had agreed in principle to consider all the demands placed by the students.

Dr. Rikam informed that a meeting with the academic council will be held on 27 October, where they will deliberate on the re-continuation of the prefect system. “The meeting’s outcome will be announced the next day,” he added.

He also informed that the issue of wi-fi in a couple of hostels will also be sorted out and the renovation of potholes in the University campus will be done by November or December this year. He however, stated that the complete restoration and black topping of the road may take time owing to fund issues.

AAPSU (protocol) vice president Nabam Gandhi, while responding to the queries on the FIR against RGUSU members said, “The matter has to be dealt with legally and attempts will be made to normalise the matter. The RGU authorities have also agreed to sort it out.”

Doimukh PS OC Inya Ete has informed that a case has been registered at the Doimukh PS and the matter is under investigation.