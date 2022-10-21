Fmr minister Karma Wangchu passes away

ITANAGAR, 20 Oct: Former health, transport and cooperation minister Karma Wangchu, who was the first minister from Tawang district, passed away in the morning hours of 20 October.

He was 86, and is survived by his wife, three daughters and six sons.

Born in Seru village in Tawang district in 1936, he had been elected as the first MLA from Tawang in 1978, and, during his time as a public representative from 1978-1994, Wangchu worked tirelessly for the preservation and promotion of the rich cultural heritage in the border areas of the state.

He had served as a minister in the government headed by then chief minister Tomo Riba.

Wangchu had not lost any election in his long political career, prior to retiring from politics in 1994.

He had, till the time of his passing, provided free education and residential facilities to more than 1,256 children, mostly orphans, destitute and children belonging to very poor parents of border villages like Mago, Thingbu and Zemithang. In addition, 18 students belonging to poor families in the extreme border areas are being imparted modern education, funded from his pension savings.

A devout follower of the 14th Dalai Lama and his teachings of compassion, late Wangchu was actively involved in philanthropic activities, and worked tirelessly for the preservation of the Monpa culture and traditions.

Governor BD Mishra mourned Wangchu’s demise and said that the state has lost a patriot, a veteran political leader and a great philanthropist in his demise.

“Late Wangchu made immense contribution towards socioeconomic development of the people and state in various capacities during his long and distinguished political career,” Mishra said, and extended heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu also expressed grief over the demise of the former minister and reputed philanthropist.

In a condolence message, Khandu described Wangchu as “an institution in himself, and a great source of wisdom, vision and guidance.”

“The life of late Wangchu will ever be a lesson and inspiration for us. He was 11 years old when our country became free in 1947. It was a tough and challenging time for our country.

“Braving all odds, he joined the Assam Border Police, also called the NEFA Police, from 1959 to ’60. He served as a Junior Intelligence Officer-II in the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau from 1960 to 1976.

“As an intelligence officer, he was posted along the McMahon Line for intelligence gathering and reporting. He was on active duty during the 1962 aggression and was assigned the duty of intelligence gathering attached to the Indian Army in areas like Bumla, Mago-Thingbu and Zemithang,” the CM said, adding that Wangchu received a certificate and cash award for his distinguished and meritorious service during the 1962 war.

“He was the recipient of the silver medal for meritorious service in 1972,” Khandu said in his message.

“Late Wangchu took to social service after retiring from active politics, and in 1998 started the Choephelling Public School. ‘Choephelling’ means ‘Land of flourishing virtues.’ The school was meant for destitute and orphaned children,” the CM said.

“Our befitting tribute to late Wangchu will be to take his legacy forward. The compassion and passion with which he served the poor and other needy should inspire us to work harder and have a compassionate and inclusive society where no one is left behind,” Khandu said. (DIPRO, with inputs from Raj Bhavan & CM’s PR Cell)