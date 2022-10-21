Arunachal bags 3 awards at Indian Urban Housing Conclave

RAJKOT, 20 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh bagged three awards in the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Awards: 150 Days Challenge’, including the ‘best award for conducting IEC activities under PMAY (urban)’, and ‘exemplary performance in implementation of PMAY (urban)’.

Tawang district was adjudged second in the category of ‘best performing nagar panchayat among Northeastern/hilly states’.

The awards were presented during a three-day Indian Urban Housing Conclave organised by the union housing & urban affairs ministry here in Gujarat.

The conclave was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 19 October, and was attended by, among others, MoS for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and his deputy Kaushal Kishore, along with Housing & Urban Affairs Secretary Manoj Joshi.

Arunachal was represented by Tawang DC KN Damo, ULB JD Nixon Lego, Bomdila UDH EE DK Thungon and Municipal Civil Engineer (SLTC) Gomo Kamdak.

The conclave will conclude on 21 October. (Raj Bhavan)