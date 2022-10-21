Miao police crack theft cases, recover stolen properties

Pisi Zauing

MIAO, 20 Oct: The arrest of one habitual thief by the Miao police on 18 October led to the arrest of other thieves and recovery of several stolen properties.

The Miao police station (PS) received several FIRs regarding thefts during the Durga Puja festival period. One of the FIRs was lodged by DEO Sanchek Langching, to the effect that some miscreants had entered her house through the kitchen window on 9 October midnight and stolen her laptop and mobile phone.

The police registered the case (u/s 454/380 IPC), and a team comprising OC Inspector L Kamcham, SI Tanka Chetry, and Constables Mukesh Maharaj, Tinsam Zongsam, Chanbo Khimhun and Mennong Taijong swung into action and cracked the case within a week after arresting one Sadan Moni Chakma (21), of Maitripur village, who had stolen the laptop and the mobile phone and had sold them to one Robisona Chakma, of Batcamp and one Dirga Moni Chakma (40), of Shantipur-I village. Dirgha Moni Chakma was apprehended for purchasing and concealing the stolen laptop.

On the basis of CDR analyses of the stolen mobile phones, the police recovered six more mobile handsets in the last five days from different persons and locations.

During the course of investigation, the police also arrested one Badal Chakma (39), who was found guilty of dealing in disposing of stolen properties to various buyers. He was instrumental in selling of mobile handsets and Honda generators to one Bharat Sonowal, of Khauji village, who was also arrested.

The police recovered altogether three Honda generators, seven mobile handsets, and a chainsaw.

SDPO T Zirdo advised the residents of Miao township to keep their doors and windows properly shut before retiring to bed. He also appealed to the residents to “immediately lodge FIRs whenever cases of theft occur, so that necessary steps can be taken at the right time.”

Meanwhile, Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung president Gamseng Singpho expressed gratitude to the police for bringing the culprits to book.

“We as youth organisation will continue to stand behind Miao police firmly. We always anticipate such positive results,” he said.