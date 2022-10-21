P/Pare NYK conducts Yuva Utsav

HUTO, 20 Oct: The Papum Pare district Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK), in collaboration with SHG Secha Gecha and the villagers of Huto, organised a district level Yuva Utsav, themed ‘National unity and solidarity’, at the Arun Valley Public School here on Thursday.

Different events, including painting, poetry writing, mobile photography and declamation contests, besides a cultural programme and a ‘yuva samvaad’, were conducted during the programme.

More than 150 boys and girls showed their talents during the programme, and prizes were distributed to the winners of various events.

Doimukh GPC Dobum Alagi, retired district horticulture officer Tana Yami, and Mrs Arunachal Pradesh 2021-22 4th runner-up Nabam Mery also spoke.