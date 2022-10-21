CBC RO conducts outreach prog

ITANAGAR, 20 Oct: The Central Bureau of Communication’s (CBC) regional office (RO) here conducted a ‘mini-integrated communication and outreach programme’ themed ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: 8 years of seva, sushasan and gareeb kalyan and Vision India@2047’ at the Dr BR Ambedkar Academy here on Thursday.

Resource person CK Chungkurang in his address said: “We should try to know about the unsung heroes of the freedom struggle whose names are not mentioned often.” He said also that “the National Education Policy, 2020 will help India achieve Vision@2047 and create more skilled human resources.”

Chungkurang, along with CBC RO Head Rakesh Doley distributed prizes to the winners of various competitions.

A similar programme had been organised at Model School, Ganga, on Tuesday. More than 150 participants attended the programme.