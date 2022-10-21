Tissa Thunderbolts win maiden TPL cricket tourney

RONO HILLS, 20 Oct: Tissa Thunderbolts scripted history on Thursday as they won the maiden Tissa Premier League (TPL) T-10 Cricket Tournament, beating Tissa Undisputed by six wickets in the final match held at the BPhEd ground here.

Man of the match Todak Riso hit the winning runs for the Thunderbolts in the 98-run chase, as the side reached a dominant victory.

Organised by Rajiv Gandhi University’s Tissa Halls of Residence, the first season of the TPL – a T-10, 7-players game – commenced on 9 October and concluded on Thursday.

Altogether five teams – Lionhearts, Super Sixers, Killers, Undisputed, and Thunderbolts – took part in the tournament.

Speaking on the occasion, AAPSU adviser Happy Toko said that “the oneness and brotherhood TPL brings among the research scholars pursuing various courses in RGU residing in Tissa Halls of Residence should be celebrated in everyday life and not just during the tournament.”

Lauding the effort to bring together all sports enthusiasts under one umbrella, he assured the gathering of AAPSU’s unconditional support to talented sportspersons.

Briefing about the objective of the tournament, committee chairman Jacob Ngukir said that “the TPL was organised with an aim to bring together cricket aficionado scholars from different departments in the university and give them a memorable experience of playing a professional tournament.”

Receiving the winner’s trophy on behalf of the team, Thunderbolts captain Kulenso Pul said, “It was a very special tournament, which required immense coordination and hard work. The resilience and tenacity demonstrated by the entire team to win all the robin rounds and the semifinal to emerge a winner today is commendable.”

The winning team took home the TPL trophy and cash prize. The runner-up team also received a trophy and cash prize.

Techi Sissal and Jumbom Lombi of Undisputed were declared the man of the series and the highest wicket-taker, respectively.