Odam Ering Memorial Football Tournament-2022

Borguli and Ngopok enter final

[Prafulla Kaman]

BILAT, 20 Oct: Borguli Soccer Club of Mebo has entered the final of the ongoing 20th Odam Ering Memorial Inter-Village Football Tournament being held at the Bilat playground in East Siang district.

The Borguli team beat Kiyit 3-1 in the first semifinal match on Wednesday.

In the second semifinal match, held on Thursday, Ngopok team defeated Sigar team 2-1 and entered the final. As the match ended in a 1-1 draw, the organisers allotted 10 minutes’ extra-time. Ngopok team scored one more goal in the first five minutes of extra-time. Sigar team could not return any goal till the end of the match.

The final match of the tournament is scheduled to be played on 24 October.

The tournament is being conducted by the East Siang District Football Association, in collaboration with the Bilat Bamin Football Association.

Late Odam Ering was the mother of Pasighat West MLA and former union minister Ninong Ering. The MLA’s family sponsors the inter-village football tournament to keep the memory of their mother alive. This year, the tournament was sponsored by Deputy CM Chowna Mein.

According to the organisers, 34 football teams participated in the tournament this year.