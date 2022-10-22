Delay in declaring results irks APSSB exams’ candidates

[Bengia Ajum]

ITANAGAR, 21 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) conducted the Combined Limited Departmental Competitive Examinations (CLDCE)-2022 for 67 posts in July this year.

The written test was conducted on 9 July at the APPSC building here, and the skill test was held on 29 July at the science & technology block of Rajiv Gandhi University in Doimukh.

The inordinate delay in declaration of results has deeply frustrated the candidates who appeared for the examinations.

“It is going to be three months since we attended the written as well as the skill tests, but till now the results have not been declared. This inordinate delay is causing us mental agony. Our patience is being tested,” said a candidate who appeared for one of the exams.

He warned that if the APSSB continues to delay declaring the results, the candidates might be forced to take legal recourse.

“The APSSB usually declares the results very quickly. But this time it is delaying it way beyond our comfort. We will be left with no choice but to drag the board to the court to get the results declared,” he added.

Meanwhile, an official of the APSSB said that, “as it is in the service recruitment process, some clarification is needed regarding some posts.”

“We sent a letter seeking clarification to the department concerned, and it has delayed in clarifying the matter. Therefore it took time. The matter is now with the APSSB and, hopefully, it will be approved soon,” said the APSSSB official.

The CLDCE was conducted for the posts of LDC-cum-computer operator, junior secretariat assistant, and driver.