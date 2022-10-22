ICR DA prohibits use, sale of firecrackers; only green crackers allowed

ITANAGAR, 21 Oct: The Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) district administration has prohibited use and sale of firecrackers – except green crackers – as well as use and sale of fire crackers that exceed the permissible noise limit.

ICR DC Talo Potom on Friday issued an order, stressing on complying with the Supreme Court’s direction to ensure peaceful and safe celebration of Diwali in the capital.

“The use/sale of firecrackers other than green crackers are prohibited; the use/sale of fire crackers generating noise level exceeding 125 dB or 145 dB © pk at four metres distance from the point of bursting is also prohibited; and there is a ban on selling of series of crackers or laris,” the order read.

The order also stated that firecrackers should not be burst within 100 metres of ‘silence zones’ like hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district healthcare centres, educational institutions, courts, religious places, declared silence zones, near kuttcha houses, roads, and in crowded areas.

The DC has permitted sale and use of only green crackers “from 8 pm to 10 pm.”

The order also strictly prohibits any form of gambling activity in the ICR, adding that violators will be prosecuted as per the law. (DIPRO)