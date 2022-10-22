Libang flags off mobile labs

NAHARLAGUN, 21 Oct: Health & Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang flagged off five ‘mobile laboratory vehicles’ from the health services directorate office here on Friday.

The vehicles are fitted with high-end diagnostic equipment, and were procured with the NEC’s support for West Siang, West Kameng, Lohit, Tirap, and Lower Subansiri districts.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the mobile laboratories would help in providing basic lab testing facility for haematology, biochemistry, serology, and cardiology free of cost in remote and un-reached areas.

“Speedy diagnoses and timely interventions will help in controlling various infectious diseases at the peripheral level itself,” he added.?

He requested the DMOs concerned to “personally monitor and supervise the service deliveries and upkeep of the mobile labs for serving the rural population for a longer period of time.”