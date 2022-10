RAGA, 21 Oct: The World Iodine Deficiency Day was observed at the DMO office here in Kamle district on Friday.

While DRCHO Dr Kapu Sopin explained iodine deficiency and its causes, DC Adong Pertin urged the ASHAs to “spread awareness among the people at the ground level to prevent diseases caused by iodine deficiency, called goitre, which is commonly found in people of hilly areas.”

Among others, DANO Dr Yadar Kabak, GDMOs, DPMU staffers, and ASHAs attended the programme.