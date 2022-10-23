Awareness prog on cybersecurity

PASIGHAT, 22 Oct: The Pasighat extension centre of the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) organised an awareness programme on ‘cybersecurity and emerging technologies’ for the students of the town government upper primary school here in East Siang district on Saturday.

The programme was organised under the ‘Northeast Capacity Building Project 2.0’ project, funded by the union electronics & information technology ministry.

It was inaugurated by the headmaster of the school, Join Taki, in the presence of resource persons and administrative officials of the NIELIT’s extension centre.

Under the project, the NIELIT Itanagar has been entrusted to impart training to 4,000 school dropouts, students of schools and colleges, 600 women, 400 farmers, 600 elderly persons, 1,600 technical graduates/diploma holders, 360 engineering graduates, and 400 teachers of the state during 2022-2023, the NIELIT said in a release.