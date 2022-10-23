Yuva Utsav-2022 organised

NAMSAI, 22 Oct: The Lohit district unit of the Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK), in collaboration with the Namsai district administration, the art & culture department, and the sports department, organised a district level ‘Yuva Utsav-2022′ at the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) here on 21 and 22 October, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The event was aimed at “rekindling the spirit of patriotism and values of India’s freedom struggle by engaging the youths in various events, which will progress from district level to state and national levels,” the NYK informed in a release.

The events included young artists’ camps (painting and poem), a photography workshop, a declamation contest, and a cultural festival (group dance and ‘yuva samvaad’, wherein youths from Namsai and Lohit districts enthusiastically participated.

Namsai DC CR Khampa advised the students to stay away from drugs and alcohol, and suggested to the schools, colleges and various other educational institutions to organise co-curricular activities to provide the youths a platform to showcase their talents.

DDSE Koing Samon Umbon, Mahabodhi Lord Buddha College director Sivali Bhante, Bethany College principal Janet Mendossa, and AUS social welfare dean Dr Jaidahmed, among others, attended the programme.