ITANAGAR, 22 Oct: The GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment’s Northeast regional centre and Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) jointly organised a cleanliness and plantation drive under the ‘Swachhata Special Campaign 2.0’ at DNGC in Itanagar on Saturday.

A similar programme was organised also by the Upper Subansiri KVK at the Kalam International School in Liruk.