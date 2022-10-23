Mopin-Solung ground donor Taro Kena passes away

ITANAGAR, 22 Oct: Taro Kena, the Adi Basti HGB and the donor of the Mopin-Solung ground at 0 Point here, passed away at the age of 91 years at his residence near Kena Complex here on 21 October after suffering from a prolonged illness.

Born in 1931 in Riko village in Baririjo circle of Upper Subansiri district, Kena settled down at 0 Point here way back in 1970.

He was the first president of the Mopin Festival Celebration Committee- Itanagar, in 1981.

The Kara Welfare Society (KWS) deeply mourned the passing away of Kena and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

“Kena was a very sincere, peace-loving and energetic person and he was loved by all due to his amiable nature,” the KWS said in a condolence message.

A pioneer of the Kara society and the first general contractor, he had contributed immensely towards socioeconomic and cultural development of the society, it said, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.