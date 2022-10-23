SCCZ’s ‘Resonance’ fest concludes

ZIRO, 22 Oct: ‘Resonance-2022’ – the weeklong annual art, literary, cultural and games & sports festival of Saint Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ) – concluded here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday.

With 277 points, Team Ninja, led by Narang Tassang and Joram Nani, emerged the champion.

Team Vikings, led by Duyu Hano and Wulla Linggi, was the runner-up, while Team Spartans, led by Marcy Godak and Heri Ama, came third.

The theme for this year’s event was ‘Victory in Unity’.

Team Gladiators, led by Raj Ruji and Mekam Yangfo, was adjudged the ‘best disciplined team’ of the competition.

Wulla Linggi of Team Vikings emerged the individual champion of the event.

Ziro SDPO Ojing Lego, who distributed the prizes to the winners, encouraged the students to participate in such events “with the spirit of friendship and brotherhood.” He further advised the students to work hard to achieve their desired goals.

SCCZ principal Fr Allwyn Mendoz commended the students “for showing sportsmanship as well for leadership qualities.”

Lower Subansiri DDSE Tabia Chobin had declared the festival open on 17 October.

The SCCZ’s traditional weeklong festival is organised to help students show their hidden talents.

A total of 40 art, literary, cultural, sports and games events were conducted during the course of the competition.