Electric poles on road obstruct traffic

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 23 Oct: The newly laid cement concrete (CC) road in RWD Colony here has two electric poles still standing on it, to one side, obstructing smooth movement of vehicles.

Work for laying the CC road started on Friday, and the spot where the electric poles are were cemented on Saturday.

Barely hours after the construction of the CC road with the poles, social media platforms were filled with pictures of the road with the poles standing on it.

It is learnt that the executing agency, the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), has already written to the Itanagar power division to remove the poles.

When contacted, Itanagar Power Division EE Joram Lali said that he was yet to ascertain whether any letters have reached his office. “Even if an intimation letter has been sent, the department concerned should have come and had a proper talk,” he said.

Joram said that this is not the first case of something like this occurring. “Most of the stakeholders do not have coordination and inform the department at the final moment, when the project has already been sanctioned. Shifting of poles does need funds, and without that, it cannot be executed,” he said.

The CC road has been constructed by the IMC under the smart city project.

ICR DC Talo Potom had issued an eviction notice two years ago, and eviction of utility equipment, except for the two poles, was done months ago.