Tributes paid to martyr Subedar Joginder Singh

TAWANG, 23 Oct: The officers of the Tawang Brigade, led by Brigade Commander NM Bendigeri, along with Tawang SP Bomge Kamduk, DC (i/c) Rinchin Leta, and others paid tributes to Subedar Joginder Singh, Param Veer Chakra (posthumously), on his ‘shahadat diwas’ at the Joginder Singh war memorial near Bumla in Tawang district.

It was on this day in 1962 that Subedar Joginder Singh bravely fought the intruding Chinese army. The Chinese army made heavy attacks in three waves. Subedar Joginder Singh, commander of the platoon, with his few men bravely pushed back the intruding force of 200 men each.

When the situation became untenable, Subedar Joginder Singh and his men charged the Chinese forces with bayonets, killing a number of enemies before he and his comrades were overpowered, and for his inspiring leadership, devotion to duty and supreme sacrifice, Subedar Joginder Singh was posthumously honoured with the highest gallantry award of the country, the Paramveer Chakra. (DIPRO)