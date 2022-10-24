ISRO scripts history with successful commercial mission LVM3-M2

SRIHARIKOTA, 23 Oct: The Indian Space Research Organisations’ (ISRO) heaviest rocket, LVM3-M2, on its maiden commercial mission on Sunday successfully placed 36 broadband communication satellites of a UK-based customer into the intended orbits, the space agency said, describing the mission as “historic.”

OneWeb Ltd is the UK-based customer of NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), the ISRO’s commercial arm, and a global communication network powered from space, enabling internet connectivity for governments and businesses. Bharti Enterprises is one of the major investors in OneWeb.

London-based satellite communications company Network Access Associated Limited (OneWeb) said its partnership with the ISRO and the space agency’s commercial arm NSIL demonstrated its commitment to provide connectivity across the length and breadth of India by 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the ISRO and other stakeholders for the success.

“Congratulations @NSIL_India @INSPACeIND @ISRO on the successful launch of our heaviest launch vehicle LVM3 with 36 OneWeb satellites meant for global connectivity. LVM3 exemplifies Atmanirbharta & enhances India’s competitive edge in the global commercial launch service market,” he said. (PTI)