MLA urges youths to take part in development activities

DEED RAKHE, 23 Oct: Raga MLA Tarin Dakpe urged the youths to get involved in “all-round development activities” in Kamporijo area in particular and Kamle district as a whole.

The MLA was addressing the valedictory function of a volleyball tournament organised here by the youths of Deed Rakhe village, on Sunday.

Commending the youths “for carrying our Swachh Bharat Safai Abhiyan, as well as for organising games and sports at the grassroots level,” the MLA said, “Cleanliness is prerequisite for having better health and hygiene and stopping spreading of diseases in the locality.”

Kamporijo-II ZPM Bar Sumpi said that “the educated youths are the guiding force in bringing changes in the society.

“They are the bridge between the senior public leaders and the PRI leaders,” she said.

Kamle DC Adong Pertin also encouraged the youths to “lead the society in the right direction and carry out all people-friendly activities,” including generating awareness among the younger generation about the ill-effects of taking drugs. (DIPRO)