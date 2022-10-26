Borguli FC lift Odam Ering Football Trophy

[Prafulla Kaman]

BILAT, 25 Oct: Borguli Football Club (FC) of Mebo lifted the trophy of the 20th Odam Ering Inter-Village Football Tournament, which concluded at the playground here in East Siang district on Monday.

Borguli defeated Ngopok team by 4-2 goals. The first half of the final match ended in a 1-1 draw. Borguli scored three more goals in the second half, while Ngopok managed to return only one goal in the second half.

Karsing Yirang of Borguli FC scored two goals, including a penalty shoot, early in the second half, thereby taking the lead.

Borguli had beaten Kiyit FC of Mebo by 3-1 goals in the semifinal, while Ngopok had entered the final after defeating Sigar team.

The champion team was awarded Rs 50,000 along with the trophy, while the runner-up team was given Rs 30,000 with the trophy. Other prizes were awarded to the best achievers.

Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo, who was accompanied by MLAs Kaling Moyong and Ninong Ering, in his concluding address said that “games and sports are necessary for maintaining vital health.”

Stating that the central government, as well as the state government is “putting much attention towards the sports sector,” the minister said that “the young players of the state are scripting a remarkable record in the field of sports.”

The tournament was conducted by the District Football Association, in collaboration with the Bilat Bamin Football Association.

Odam Ering was the mother of incumbent MLA and former union minister Ninong Ering. The MLA’s family sponsors the inter-village football tournament to keep the memory of their mother alive. However, this year’s tournament was sponsored by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

Thirty-four teams participated in the tournament this year.