APWWS meets inquiry officer in Tani Jongkey case

ITANAGAR, 25 Oct: Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) on Tuesday met inquiry officer Pankaj Kumar Jha to get an update on the Tani Jongkey case.

Jongkey has been reinstated in the tax & excise department by the state government, following a recent court order, after having sent the officer on forced retirement for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl.

APWWS president Kani Nada Maling, along with members Mamoni Riang and Yomjum Geyi Jongsam, met Jha, who informed them that the inquiry into the case is complete and the report will be submitted within 10 days.

In a separate statement, the APWWS said that due and diligent process should be followed in all cases involving children, and that investigation must be prompt.

Through an order issued by the chief secretary on 12 August, 2019, Jongkey was sent into “compulsory retirement… with immediate effect, under the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules, 1965.”

On 2 June, 2017, Jongkey was accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl, and was booked by the police under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was placed under suspension on 22 August, 2017, and an inquiry officer was appointed to inquire into the charges framed against Jongkey on the same day.