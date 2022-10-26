Garlic seeds distributed to farmers

PASIGHAT, 25 Oct: About 250 quintals of garlic seeds were distributed to 200 farmers of the Siang belt at the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district on Tuesday to motivate the farmers to grow organic garlic.

Farmers from Namsing, Kongkul, Seram, Borguli, Kiyit, Ngopok, Silluk, Mebo, Boleng, Runne, Balek and Napit villages and Pasighat were provided free seeds and training in organic garlic cultivation.

The programme was organised by the CHF, in association with the Siang Organic Farming Society.

CHF Dean Dr BN Hazarika, Prof Chandra Deo and retired IAF group captain Mohonto Panging Pao apprised the farmers of how to grow organic garlic scientifically.

While garlic is grown extensively, marketing remains a challenge. All the beneficiary farmers resolved to put in their best to grow organic garlic. (DIPRO)