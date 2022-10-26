Nalo inspects proposed fish farming site

Correspondent

MIREM, 25 Oct: Tourism Minister Nakap Naloh visited Mirem village in East Siang district and inspected the ‘integrated fish farming project’ site here on Monday.

During the visit, the minister also urged the people of the area to promote homestay hospitality to attract tourists.

“Mere implementation of project or development of tourist spots is not sufficient to attract the tourists, but their basic needs with homestay hospitality should be taken into account to promote tourism in the area,” he said.

The minister was accompanied by MLA Ninong Ering, ZPMs and GBs during the visit.

The proposed fish pond, along with a cafeteria and an amusement park, is an initiative of local MLA Ninong Ering. Heeding the demand of the villagers, the MLA proposed the project by converging it with tourism department schemes.

In mid-January this year, Fisheries Minister Tage Taki had visited the project site and assured to approve a scheme for implementation of the integrated fish farming project here. He had, however, stated that he would approve the project after receiving the ground survey report carried out by experts.