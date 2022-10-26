Half of Mra and Dao’s belongings still on Mt Khyarii Satam

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 25 Oct: Half of the belongings of Everester Tapi Mra and his assistant Niku Dao are still on Mt Khyarii Satam in East Kameng district.

The 13-member search and rescue (S&R) team for Mra and Dao reached Itanagar from Seppa on the evening of 22 October. The team brought back 26 items belonging to Mra and seven items belonging of Dao.

“Some of Mra’s equipment are still there in the mountain,” informed Everester Tagit Sorang, addressing press persons at the press club here on Tuesday.

Family members of both Mra and Dao were also present at the press meet. Sorang said that, had the district administration listened to the suggestion to involve him, Tame Bagang and Taru Hai in the first S&R operation, “we could have at least got some clue, since both of us had climbed with Mra earlier.”

Sorang said also that some footprints could be seen briefly in the area but no further clue could be found about the duo.

Mra’s younger sister, Yatok Mra Nilo said, “Unless we get a proper clarification from Seppa DC P Abhishek Polumatla, he should not be released.”

She said that, “despite going to Youth Affairs Director Ramesh Linggi several times, I could not meet him,” and added that “the directorate can remain mute, even though the movement order was passed by it.”

The family members also demanded suspension of the East Kameng DC, and said that they are looking forward to meet Chief Minister Pema Khandu once again and share a few inputs regarding the search mission. Khandu is also the disaster management minister.

Meanwhile, in a separate press meet, the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) demanded “initiating another search mission, unless the duo’s whereabouts are found.”

APYC president Tarh Johnny said, “It is gross negligence of the Khandu government.”

On being asked why the Congress was so late in raising its voice, Johnny said that “saying so in the beginning could have compromised the S&R team, giving a political angle.”

The APYC has also sought “provision for Mra’s family members, and immediate relief to Dao’s family.”

Mt Khyarii Satam will be suitable for climbing only during July and August next year.

Mra is the first and the lone adventure promotion officer of the state. Dao has been with Mra for the past six years.