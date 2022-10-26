Guv urges GoAP to ensure transparency in APPSC

ITANAGAR, 25 Oct: “The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is a vital institution and it must be the endeavour of the state government to instil the sense of transparency and fair play among the aspiring youths for the state civil, police and other services competitive examinations,” said Governor BD Mishra during a meeting with Chief Minister Pema Khandu at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The two discussed developmental issues of the state, including the public service commission, inauguration of the Donyi Polo Airport, and border area development.

While reviewing the APPSC issue with the chief minister, the governor said that the public service commission’s rules and procedures for conducting examinations must be “impeccable, with no scope for errors and need no litigations.”

He also stressed the need for villages in the border areas to be economically self-sufficient and have good roads, schools, medical facilities and reliable communication networks.

On the Donyi Polo Airport, Mishra said, “The airport will be extremely beneficial in all respects, particularly during the monsoon season and medical emergencies.”

“As the working season in the state has begun, the departments concerned of road communication and other construction projects must put in concerted effort to achieve the work target within the prescribed timeframe,” he said.

Mishra also urged the CM to direct the senior officers to “minutely monitor the border development projects, so that there is a sense of accountability and responsibility among the officials.” (Raj Bhavan)