Referee course conducted

ITANAGAR, 25 Oct: The Arunachal Football Referees Committee, under the aegis of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA), conducted a two-day course for the football referees of the state to upgrade their categories, in Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district.

Fourteen Category-4 and 27 Category-5 referees from across the state attended the course, which ended on Tuesday.

The course was conducted under the referees’ assistance programme of the All India Football Federation.

Arunachal currently has Category-4 and Category-5 referees only, the APFA informed.