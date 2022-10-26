Kudo team leaves for Gujarat

ITANAGAR, 25 Oct: Twenty-two kudo players from Arunachal Pradesh left here for Gujarat on Monday to participate in the 13th Kudo National Tournament 2022-23, sponsored by the union youth affairs & sports ministry.

They will also take part in the 14th Akshay Kumar International Kudo Tournament and the 3rd Kudo Federation Cup 2022-23, which are calendar events of the Kudo International Federation India.

While Tarh Taki, Charu Bading, Hura Gambo Tarh, Charu Niting, HT Tarh, Milton Taga, Robin Deori, Chitranath Pangin, Akash Potal, Taro Duchok, Tam Lapang, Lishi Tossu and Charu Tach will compete in the senior male category, Charu Aniya, Elimi Tayeng, Tarh Najuk, Kenter Bam, Hura Yania, Bombi Kamdak and Rose Mary Gamno will take part in the senior female category.

Guchi Laila and Raj Kachari will take part in the U-21 category.

Bagang Bagang and Hura Maming are the coach and the manager of the team, respectively, the Arunachal Kudo Association informed in a release.