Free health camp held

RAHO, 26 Oct: A free health camp was jointly conducted by the AIDA -SBI Sanjeevani and Tirap district department of health and family welfare here under Lazu circle of Tirap district on Wednesday.

During the camp, medicine specialist Dr. M. Gammeng from Civil Hospital, Khonsa and Dr. Priyank Sadhanidar from SBI Sanjeevani, Tirap treated 112 patients and provided free pathology lab tests to another 17 beneficiaries.

An awareness session was also conducted during the camp on diarrhoea disease due to its prevalence in the area

Dr. Gameng advised the villagers of Raho to use boiled water for drinking and wash hands before and after food with anti-bacterial soaps. (DIPRO)