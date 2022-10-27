DA organizes Aadhar enrolment camp

LONGO, 26 Oct: In all, 67 students from 7 remote villages under Longo circle benefited from a Tirap district administration and department of education organized Aadhar card enrolment camp at Govt.Primary School here on Wednesday.

Longo CO Ripi Doni informed that the Aadhar enrolment camp was organized to help the students apply for opening their own bank accounts for easy implementation of various govt schemes.

Chief of Longo Jitwang Lowang and GPC Hogang Wangsa appreciated the district administration and education department for conducting the special administrative camp for the students of Longo circle. (DIPRO)